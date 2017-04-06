Autistic man robbed of McDonald's on train

The victim has been too scared to travel on the Tube since the incident.

Police are hunting two men who demanded the 23-year-old hand over his burger and milkshake and Beats headphones.

A "vulnerable" autistic man was robbed of his McDonald's on the London underground.

British Transport Police said the victim was walking through Holborn station in central London around 2.30am on March 19 when he was stopped by a man who demanded he hand over his food.

But after he refused a second man came over and threatened him.

The pair then snatched the victim's burger, milkshake and headphones before making off on an eastbound Central Line train.

BTP have now released CCTV images of two individuals they would like to speak to.

PC Suzanne Canning said: "Fortunately the victim was not injured, but he is still very much shaken by the incident and has not travelled on the tube since as he feels too vulnerable."