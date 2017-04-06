Mother arrested on suspicion of abducting two children

A mother has been arrested on suspicion of abducting two children.

Samantha Baldwin's arrest comes after she went missing with her two children on Monday, March 27.

On Thursday morning Nottinghamshire Police reported that all three had been found safe and well in "secluded accommodation" in the county.

Chief Superintendent Helen Chamberlain said police had received a tip-off about the location on Wednesday night, with the children found on Thursday morning.

"Officers were given information as a direct result of a nationwide appeal for the location of the children.

"The children were located in secluded accommodation, run by a small holiday business, outside Ollerton, Nottinghamshire.

"The information provided was independent of this business, however they are assisting officers with their enquiries."

The two children are now being looked after by child care professionals.