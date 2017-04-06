Families face paying double normal cost of a holiday during school break
Today's court ruling on term time holidays creates a new focus on the prices parents face.
ITV News has done its own research to illustrate the massive cost difference for holidays during the school break.
We found that families can face paying double the normal cost.
We checked out prices for a family of four:
Butlins Bognor Regis Hotel is £172 per person for Easter Weekend (14th-17th April) compared to only £43 if they went on the 24th of April. That's a 75% difference.
At Center Parcs Cumbria site, on Easter weekend a family will pay £859 for a standard lodge. On the weekend 24th April,they would pay £379 for the same lodge. That's an increase of 55%.
Alton Towers hotel over Easter weekend would cost £783, however if you waited two weeks later and go on the April 24th,it would only cost £423. That's an increase of 45%.
We invited the holiday firms to comment on our findings:
