Advertisement

Families face paying double normal cost of a holiday during school break

Thumb_choi
Main_stream_choi
Chris Choi Consumer Editor

Today's court ruling on term time holidays creates a new focus on the prices parents face.

ITV News has done its own research to illustrate the massive cost difference for holidays during the school break.

We found that families can face paying double the normal cost.

We checked out prices for a family of four:

Butlins Bognor Regis Hotel is £172 per person for Easter Weekend (14th-17th April) compared to only £43 if they went on the 24th of April. That's a 75% difference.

At Center Parcs Cumbria site, on Easter weekend a family will pay £859 for a standard lodge. On the weekend 24th April,they would pay £379 for the same lodge. That's an increase of 55%.

Alton Towers hotel over Easter weekend would cost £783, however if you waited two weeks later and go on the April 24th,it would only cost £423. That's an increase of 45%.

75%
difference at Butlins Bognor Regis Hotel
55%
difference at Center Parcs Cumbria
45%
difference at Alton Towers hotel

We invited the holiday firms to comment on our findings:

  • Butlins
Butlins Bognor Regis Credit: PA

During peak times of year when demand for our breaks is at its highest, such as Easter and school summer holidays, our daytime and evening entertainment schedule of live performances and activities is at its fullest, featuring many famous names and exclusive shows. Therefore, these breaks are priced accordingly.

– A Butlin’s spokesperson
  • Center Parcs
Center Parcs at Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire. Credit: PA

Short breaks at Center Parcs are more popular than ever and we are almost full, all year round.

As with many other businesses, not just within the travel sector, demand increases during certain times of the year and decreases at others. During periods of lower demand we actually reduce our prices significantly.

We offer a unique family short break holiday experience in the UK and we re-invest tens of millions of pounds each year a tour Villages, in order to maintain the high quality and standards for which we have become renowned over the last 30 years.

– Center Parcs spokesman
  • Alton Towers
Alton Towers Credit: PA

Alton Towers Resort offers a number of short break options which represent excellent value for money.

With 3 different fully themed hotels, the Resort offers unique family-oriented accommodation which also include a range of benefits, such as early theme park access and exclusive entertainment, to those staying over.

Our prices during the Easter holidays start from £53.75 per person per night including breakfast and we also have a range of promotional offers and discounts that run throughout the year, all of which are valid during our peak periods.

– Alton Towers spokesperson
  1. Read more
  2. 4 updates
Term-time holiday dad loses Supreme Court ruling

More on this story