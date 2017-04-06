School principal resigns after student journalists' article questions her qualifications

A newly appointed high school principal resigned four days after student journalists published an article that questioned her qualifications for the role.

Amy Robertson's appointment as Pittsburg High School's new head was announced in March and a statement said she had "diverse and extensive experience.

Shortly after a group of students at school newspaper the Booster Redux, decided to write a profile on Robertson.

But over the course of multiple interviews over several days, Robertson provided details of her educational background which raised serious questions.

Trina Paul, the school newspaper's editor told the Wichita Eagle: "She was going to be the head of our school, and we wanted to be assured that she was qualified and had proper credentials."

“We stumbled on some things that most might not consider legitimate credentials," she added.

These questions chiefly concerned the institution where Robertson said she received her master’s and doctoral degrees, Corllins University.