Survivor of Syrian 'chemical attack' says he lost 22 family members in deadly strike

Abdul-Majid Alyousef said his family was amongst the heaviest hit in the attack on Iblib province which killed at least 86 people, including 30 children.

A survivor of an alleged chemical attack by government forces in Syria said he lost 22 members of his family alone in the devastating blast which has been condemned as an "affront to humanity".

The wounded and in hospitals are about 70, and 50 people are missing, women and children from Alyousef family in Khan Sheikhoun.

There are wounded and missing, about 400. Now, people are in shock. Deaths are many. The Alyousef family, 22 were buried so far. My family, 22.

Sarin, it was a hit at 7am in the morning. Women and children.

Another member of the family, Mehmet Abdul Moein Alyousef, 19, said he was aware of 20 deaths among his relatives.

"Everyone was sleeping, there was no one on the streets," he said.

"People thought it was a regular aerial bombardment. They went to where the plane hit and saw that it was a chemical gas and that's when they were affected by it."

He added that his uncle was among those being treated.

"When he came here he couldn't see. His mind wasn't all there because of the chemical gas. Thank God he has come to and he's talking a little," he said.

Officials have said at least 30 children were among the victims of the attack on Tuesday, with Turkey reporting that initial tests suggest that Syrian government forces used the banned nerve agent Satin in the bombardment.

Both Syria and its key ally Russia have denied that nerve agent was used by state forces.