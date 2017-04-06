Temperature's on the way up

This evening there'll be a mix of clear breaks amongst the cloud cover. In the northwest showers are still likely and will remain light.

Temperatures in the clear breaks will fall on the chilly side, however it won't be a chilly as in previous night's this weeks.

Tomorrow like today will have bright and sunny spells developing across most areas. The showers across northwestern parts of Scotland will gradually fade out.

Temperatures will also start to respond to the sunshine and we could see some places in the southeast touching 17C.

The weekend is set to stay settled and temperatures are expected to rise into the low twenties come Sunday.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: