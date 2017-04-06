Term-time holiday dad loses Supreme Court ruling in landmark case

Jon Platt, pictured on Thursday outside Supreme Court, previously won his case at the High Court Credit: PA

A father who refused to pay a school fine for taking his daughter on holiday during term time has lost his legal battle at the Supreme Court. Jon Platt, who took his daughter to Disney World in Florida for seven days in 2015, was fined £120 by her school on the Isle of Wight. Mr Platt challenged the penalty, arguing that the seven year-old had an attendance rate of more than 90%. Today five Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled in favour of Isle of Wight Council, which took Mr Platt to court in a bid to overturn a High Court judgment in his favour last year.

Delivering the court's decision in a brief statement, Lady Hale said: "Unauthorised absences have a disruptive effect, not only on the education on the individual child, but also on the work of other pupils, and their teachers." The panel of Supreme Court justices, including the court's president Lord Neuberger, declared that Parliament's intention was that the word "regularly" means "in accordance with the rules prescribed by the school".

Any educational system expects people to keep the rules. Not to do so is unfair to those obedient parents who do keep the rules, whatever the cost or inconvenience to themselves. – Lady Hale, reading the unanimous decision of five Supreme Court judges

Mr Platt's case now has to return to the magistrates' court as a result of the decision.

Chris Choi @Chrisitv Follow Dad in holiday case says ruling will effect sick days for children - says they may need sick notes

The businessman has said he was "not at all surprised" to have lost at the Supreme Court and insisted he had "no intention" of pleading guilty when the case goes back to magistrates' court. Speaking outside the Supreme Court he said the ruling means the state is taking away the rights of parents to make decisions for their children. "You can no longer make the decision to take the child out of school without permission of the state," he said. He urged other parents who find the ruling "utterly shocking" to show their displeasure in local elections next month.

I'm pleased that they acknowledged the judgment doesn't go on to say what the school rules should be. Schools need to think very carefully about what these rules should be. Some have policies that mean that every day missed is a criminal offence. – Jon Platt

Lady Hale said the rules should be "a matter for the appropriate authorities." The Department for Education welcomed ruling "that no child should be taken out of school without good reason." "As before, headteachers have the ability to decide when exceptional circumstances allow for a child to be absent but today's ruling removes the uncertainty for schools and local authorities that was created by the previous judgment," a spokesman said.

The evidence shows every extra day of school missed can affect a pupil's chances of achieving good GCSEs, which has a lasting effect on their life chances. We will examine the judgment carefully and will update schools and local authorities as soon as possible so they are clear what the judgment means for them. – Department for Education spokesman

Background of term-time holiday case: