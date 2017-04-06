Theresa May: Labour has betrayed Jewish community by letting Ken Livingstone 'off the hook'

Theresa May will make a stinging attack on Labour under Jeremy Corbyn as she condemns the action over Ken Livingstone's comments. Credit: PA

Theresa May will today accuse Labour of "betraying" Britain's Jewish community by failing to expel Ken Livingstone from the party. The Prime Minister will say the party's disciplinary panel let the former London mayor "off the hook" following accusations of anti-Semitism as she launches a stinging attack on Jeremy Corbyn's leadership in a campaign speech. Mr Corbyn has ordered a fresh investigation into Mr Livingstone after a disciplinary panel ruled he should be suspended but not expelled for saying Adolf Hitler had supported Zionism. Mrs May will refer to the ongoing row when she launches the Conservative campaign for the May local elections in Nottinghamshire.

Ken Livingstone has been criticised by Jeremy Corbyn for his 'grossly insensitive' comments. Credit: PA

She will claim the decision to allow Mr Livingstone to remain a party member showed the extent to which the opposition had moved away from the centre ground of British politics. The PM will compare her party with "a Labour Party totally out of touch with the concerns of the British people, which ignores the priorities of local communities and instead indulges its own ideological obsessions". She will then say: "A Labour Party which just this week revealed the depths to which it has now sunk, betraying the Jewish community in our country by letting Ken Livingstone off the hook.

Theresa May's attack on Labour under Jeremy Corbyn comes a month before the local elections. Credit: PA