Pilot's family will not find out if contaminated cabin air played a part in his death, coroner rules

The family of a British Airways pilot searching for answers over his death will not be able to find out whether or not contaminated cabin air played a role, a coroner has said. Richard Westgate died in December 2012 in unexplained circumstances. But his family and campaigners believe he died because of "aerotoxic syndrome" - a term used to describe symptoms some believe are related to exposure to toxic cabin air. At the start of an inquest into the death of the 43-year-old, coroner Dr Simon Fox QC told Salisbury Coroner’s Court: "Exposure to organophosphate in the course of his employment as a commercial pilot is not a proper issue to be examined by this inquest." He said the inquest would look at whether Mr Westgate had died from an overdose, intended or not, of the insomnia drug pentobarbital, and whether he had been suffering from myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

The decision is at odds with the first coroner assigned to Mr Westgate’s case. Now-retired senior coroner for Dorset, Sheriff Stanhope Payne, voiced serious concerns. He warned in February 2015 that more people could die unless action was taken and wrote to British Airways and the Civil Aviation Authority seeking reassurances that passengers and employees were not put at risk. On Thursday, the court heard from Mr Westgate’s twin brother, Guy, who is also a British Airways pilot, about the pair’s passion for flying. Mr Westgate said: “He lived for flying. He first found flying in his first year of university and from then on it’s fair to say he got the bug. He loved his job. When he wasn’t flying he was paragliding."

But by 2011, Mr Westgate became seriously ill, suffering from fatigue, chronic pain and felt like his “brain being opened and his head sandpapered," according to his brother in court. The hearing also heard Mr Westgate suffered from depression and was admitted into the Priory clinic for treatment, feeling betrayed that he could not get a diagnosis for all his symptoms, which would have allowed him to take early retirement. Mr Westgate and other pilots were so worried about approaching British Airways doctors that many sought private advice to hide any negative symptoms from management, the court heard. After being unable to get a solid diagnosis in the UK he visited a specialist clinic in Holland, and showed signs of recovery, according to his brother.

