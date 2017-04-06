What are the rules for taking children out of school?

Credit: PA

After a father lost a landmark legal battle over taking his daughter on holiday during school term-time, we look at the current rules governing absences.

When can your child miss school?

Your child can only miss school if they are too ill to go in or you have advance permission from the school. If your child can't go to school for long periods of time due to a health problem different rules apply.

What will happen if they miss school?

You will be contacted by the school if your child does not turn up, even if they are only absent for one day.

What if I take my child out of school during term time for a holiday?

You must get permission from the school headteacher if you want to take your child on holiday during term time. You can only do this if you make an application to the headteacher in advance or if there are exceptional circumstances. It is up to the head teacher how many days your child can have off if leave is granted.

What if I don't get permission to take my child out of school?

You can be fined for taking your child on holiday during term time without the school's permission. Your local council can issue a £60 fine, which rises to £120 if you don't pay within 28 days. If you still don't pay, you may be prosecuted and could get a fine of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence of up to three months. The court will also issue a Parenting Order which means you have to go to parenting classes and do what the school says to improve your child's attendance. But others may still decide that it is worth paying a £60 fine in order to take advantage of cheaper holiday prices.

Who decides what the rules are on children missing school?

It's down to schools to set the rules on "regular" attendance. Most schools have strict rules about absence, especially since the Government has issued guidance saying that pupils should not miss any lessons. Governments in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland told ITV News their positions in response to the Supreme Court Ruling.

Scotland

It is entirely up to a school and local authority on what action it decides to take if a parent takes a child out for holidays and is not granted permission by the school for this. – Scottish Government spokesperson

Wales

Regulations in Wales provide headteachers with discretionary powers to authorise leave for a family holiday during term time where parents seek permission. Unless there are exceptional circumstances, no more than 10 days leave should be granted for this purpose. Fixed penalty notices can be issued to address regular non-attendance at school and local authorities should have robust evidence before issuing a penalty. – Welsh Government spokesperson

Northern Ireland