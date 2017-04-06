- ITV Report
-
Woman gets trapped under falling boulder while hiking
A woman is in hospital after getting trapped under a 680kg boulder while hiking in Colorado.
The 30-year-old's legs were reportedly pinned under the rock for more than two hours.
Rescue teams used a hydraulic system to free the woman, who had multiple fractures and was unconscious, before she was flown to hospital in a critical condition.
The incident happened at the popular North Table Mountain Park in Golden, west of Denver, on Wednesday.
Karlyn Tilley, of the Golden Fire Department, said a man hiking with the woman told rescue crews he heard a loud crack and saw the boulder break loose before striking the woman.
Rockslides often occur during the spring freeze-thaw cycle and large boulders can break free from mountainsides during drastic temperature changes.