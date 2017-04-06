Woman survives after falling 60ft during bridge selfie - and won't be charged with trespass

A woman who fell 60ft from a bridge while attempting to take a selfie is expected to make a full recovery - and will not be charged with trespass.

The unnamed woman was attempting to take a photo on Foresthill Bridge in California, one of the state's highest.

But she needed to be airlifted to hospital after falling 18 metres from a catwalk underneath the 720ft-high structure.

The woman was reported to have been knocked unconscious and sustained a number of fractures, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said walkways under the bridge are closed to the public, and that people who walk on them were violating the law.

However, the woman will not be charged with trespassing as the authorities hope she has learned her lesson.