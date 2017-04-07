Actor Tim Pigott-Smith dies at age 70

Tim Pigott-Smith playing Prince Charles in a stage production in 2014. Credit: AP

Actor Tim Pigott-Smith has died at the age of 70 just weeks after receiving an OBE for services to drama. He was best known for his roles as King Charles III in a number of stage and TV productions. Other notable appearances included The Jewel In The Crown TV mini-series and films The Remains Of The Day, Martin Scorsese's Gangs Of New York and Bond film Quantum Of Solace. He received an OBE for services to drama last month.

The actor on stage during a scene from King Charles III. Credit: AP

His death was announced by his agent John Grant, who hailed Pigott-Smith as "one of the great actors of his generation". "Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend," he said. "He will be much missed."

