- ITV Report
Actor Tim Pigott-Smith dies at age 70
Actor Tim Pigott-Smith has died at the age of 70 just weeks after receiving an OBE for services to drama.
He was best known for his roles as King Charles III in a number of stage and TV productions.
Other notable appearances included The Jewel In The Crown TV mini-series and films The Remains Of The Day, Martin Scorsese's Gangs Of New York and Bond film Quantum Of Solace.
He received an OBE for services to drama last month.
His death was announced by his agent John Grant, who hailed Pigott-Smith as "one of the great actors of his generation".
"Much-loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend," he said.
"He will be much missed."
Pigott-Smith's career spanned almost 50 years, from early roles in Doctor Who and The Vice, to big screen appearances in The Remains Of The Day and Jupiter Ascending.
He was perhaps best known for his turns as King Charles III in in both Broadway and in the West End - a role he had once again filled for a forthcoming BBC2 drama of the production.
It depicts Charles as monarch after the Queen's death as he refuses to sign a controversial bill into law, sparking political choas and riots.
Pigott-Smith said the play was the highlight of his career, saying in March: "That's the one that changed my life".
His distinctive voice made him a popular narrator of documentary series.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Miles and their son Tom.