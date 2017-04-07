Boy, 14, charged with attempting to obtain gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The teenager was arrested at the Riverside retail park in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, as part of a police operation.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's reactive and organised crime branch were involved in the swoop.

The boy is due to appear in court in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Saturday morning.