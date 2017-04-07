- ITV Report
Charlie Gard: High Court ruling due in dispute over seriously ill baby's life support
The parents of a critically ill baby at the centre of a High Court treatment battle are expected to learn today if their son will be taken off life support.
Father Chris Gard has pleaded with the presiding judge, Mr Justice Francis, to give eight-month-old Charlie "a chance" - against the advice of doctors.
Specialists at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital say the boy, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, should move to a palliative care regime.
Charlie's parents, Mr Gard and Connie Yates, want to be allowed to take him to a hospital in America where they hope he can get pioneering treatment.
The judge is expected to deliver a judgment as the case, which began on Monday, resumes in the London court's Family Division.
Mr Gard and Miss Yates, who are both in their early 30s, told the judge on Wednesday that Charlie experienced pleasure, was not in pain and should get treatment to see whether his condition improved.
Mr Gard described himself as "Charlie's proud dad", adding: "My son is the apple of my eye and I would do anything for him and I want to give him a chance.
"He deserves a chance. It doesn't mean he should have to die because he will not be like another little boy running around."
Charlie, who was born on August 4 2016, has a form of mitochondrial disease, a condition which causes progressive muscle weakness.
A Great Ormond Street specialist told the court Charlie's condition had "deteriorated hugely" in their care with his disease forcing him to be "completely ventilator-dependent".
The doctor added: "This situation is not a tolerable one to leave a child in."