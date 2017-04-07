Charlie Gard: High Court ruling due in dispute over seriously ill baby's life support

The parents of a critically ill baby at the centre of a High Court treatment battle are expected to learn today if their son will be taken off life support.

Father Chris Gard has pleaded with the presiding judge, Mr Justice Francis, to give eight-month-old Charlie "a chance" - against the advice of doctors.

Specialists at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital say the boy, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, should move to a palliative care regime.

Charlie's parents, Mr Gard and Connie Yates, want to be allowed to take him to a hospital in America where they hope he can get pioneering treatment.