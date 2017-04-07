- ITV Report
Cricketer given 18-month jail sentence for domestic violence
A man spared a prison sentence for domestic violence after a court was told he would lose an offer to play professional cricket if he was jailed is now behind bars.
Mustafa Bashir, 33, was given a suspended sentence at Manchester Crown Court on March 22 for assaulting his wife, Fakhara Karim.
Judge Richard Mansell QC was told at the time that if Bashir was spared custody he would be employed as a professional player by Leicestershire County Cricket Club and was "about to sign the contract" when he was arrested for beating his wife.
Bashir had produced a letter, purportedly from his agent, to back his claim. But the club later said this claim was "wholly false".
He was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, destroying or damaging property and using a destructive substance with intent to maim.
At the same court on Friday, Judge Mansell revoked the suspended sentence and imposed one of immediate custody.
Bashir was said to have beaten his wife with a cricket bat and forced her to drink bleach.
He could also now face further investigation and criminal proceedings, the court heard.
The judge stressed he was not now re-sentencing him as a punishment for "lying to the court" but added: "You may well face investigation into whether you have committed quite separate offences of perverting the course of justice."
Bashir was also given a restraining order not to approach his wife.