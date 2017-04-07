Don Rickles: Hollywood mourns comic 'God' after his death at 90

To one generation Don Rickles will be remembered as a sharp-tongued attacker of America's most famous figures - from president Ronald Reagan to Frank Sinatra - while to another the comic actor will be best known as the voice of Mr Potato Head.

The movie star, Las Vegas headliner and late night TV comic's six decades in entertainment has seen his Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks label him as "a God" following his death at the age of 90 to kidney failure.