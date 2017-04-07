Donald Trump and Xi Jinping 'made tremendous progress' at summit

President Trump said on Friday that he had made "tremendous progress" in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and that they both expected to overcome "many problems".

The comments come as the two leaders wrapped up a Florida summit, and signal a U-turn from his anti-China rhetoric on the campaign trail last year.

He said that his intention for the summit was to raise concerns about China's trade practices, and to urge Xi to do more to control North Korea's missile and nuclear programs.

During the campaign, he pledged to stop what he described as the theft of American jobs to China, and last week tweeted ahead of their meeting that it would be "difficult" as the US should "no longer have trade deficits" with the country.