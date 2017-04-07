Ex-England striker Andrew Cole has kidney transplant

Former England striker Andrew Cole has undergone a kidney transplant.

The news was announced by Manchester United, one of his former clubs, where the 45-year-old is now an ambassador.

A statement read: "Manchester United Ambassador Andrew Cole has undergone a kidney transplant operation at Manchester Royal Infirmary as part of his treatment for a condition called Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis.

"During his recuperation, Andrew will be taking a break from his role as Manchester United Ambassador.

"Andrew and his family would like to thank the club and fans for their support. They also request that he can continue with his treatment in private, and ask that their privacy is respected."