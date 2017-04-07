Will this weekend be the hottest of the year so far?

This week has seen plenty of dry weather thanks to high pressure being largely in control and over the weekend the high will stay close by keeping the fine run of weather going.

The spring sunshine is getting stronger and there'll be plenty of sun over the next two days.

The heat will continue to build as southerly winds pull in warm and dry Mediterranean air making it feel more like summer, especially in the south.

Temperatures will head into the twenties across southern parts of Britain, with northern areas sitting comfortably in the mid to high teens for the beginning part of the weekend.

On Sunday the southeast could touch 23C, which would make it the warmest day of the year so far.