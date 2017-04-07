Hot air balloons set off across English Channel in world record attempt

A fleet of hot air balloons has set off across the English Channel in a bit to set a new world record for the largest group crossing of hot air balloons between England and France.

The skies above Dover were filled with around 100 colourful balloons shortly after 6.10am, when the fleet began its journey across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

The mission was masterminded by Exclusive Ballooning, a hot air balloon marketing group, which set the previous record of 49 balloons in 2011, along with members of recruitment firm Datum RPO.

Operations director Andrew Holly said the chance to break the world record for a second time was just "too tempting" an opportunity to miss.

He said: "I'm always asked about my favourite flights having flown for 20 years all over the world.

"Without doubt, the Channel crossing flight in 2011 is my number one and the opportunity to repeat this was just too tempting.

"We're delighted to be able to share this experience with so many other friends and balloonists and also give the opportunity to those new younger pilots who were not eligible to take part in 2012."