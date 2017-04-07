Invictus Games trials showcase determination of service personnel

We have reported many times on injuries from recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But it's not until you spend some time at an event like Friday's Invictus Games trials that you realise how many - and how diverse - those injuries are.

The Invictus Games event is something that's very close to Prince Harry's heart.

He's a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict himself - and it means a lot to him that the country recognises the sacrifice of the soldiers, sailors and airmen who served there.

Not just those who gave their lives but those who returned from the frontline with life changing injuries.