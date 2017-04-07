Invictus Games trials showcase determination of service personnel
We have reported many times on injuries from recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
But it's not until you spend some time at an event like Friday's Invictus Games trials that you realise how many - and how diverse - those injuries are.
The Invictus Games event is something that's very close to Prince Harry's heart.
He's a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict himself - and it means a lot to him that the country recognises the sacrifice of the soldiers, sailors and airmen who served there.
Not just those who gave their lives but those who returned from the frontline with life changing injuries.
At the University of Bath on Friday, many of them were competing in trials for the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.
It's an event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel from a number of counties.
The UK has 90 places.
There were 306 applicants.
So two-thirds won't make it through - but most of them consider themselves winners because they're training alongside former military colleagues.
They have a goal to aim for and they're getting the support from those who understand what they've been through.
Many of them have injuries which are immediately clear: one, two or three amputated limbs.
Quite how a triple-amputee adapts to life and then competes in a sport at this level is simply staggering.
Others have injuries which are less visible.
Perhaps they suffered gunshot or blast wounds to the torso.
Perhaps they are suffering from serious mental health conditions or post-traumatic stress.
Either way, the wounds from war are many and are varied.
Prince Harry told them he'd like to see them all in Toronto but whether they make it to the Games or not, they're in the "Invictus family".
"Make the most of it, enjoy it," he told them.
I couldn't help but be inspired by those who simply refuse to let their injuries beat them.
Yes, the wounds have changed their lives, but in turn the competitors I met here have changed their attitude to life.