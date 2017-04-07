- ITV Report
Manhunt underway after Stockholm lorry crash leaves at least three dead
A manhunt is underway in Sweden after a lorry drove along a pedestrianised street and crashed into a department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.
Swedish police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following the crash.
No arrests have been made in connection with the crash in Stockholm, despite Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven earlier reporting that one arrest had been made.
Mr Loftven said all evidence suggests that the crash was a "terror attack".
Speaking at a press conference Swedish police said that there had been no indications an attack was imminent.