MTV Movie and TV Awards to go ‘gender neutral’

The MTV’s annual Movie and TV Awards is going "gender neutral" and scrapping individual acting categories for male and female performers.

The network made the announcement as they revealed the nominations for the awards, due to take place on May 7.

There will be an award for a "non-gendered" performance which will replace the more traditional best actor and best actress categories.

All of which means Beauty And The Beast’s Emma Watson will battle it out against the likes of Hugh Jackman, Taraji P Jenson, Hailee Steinfeld and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, in a non-gendered best actor in a movie category.