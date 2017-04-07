Patients hit by steep rise in A&E departments forced to close doors to ambulances

A report warned delays caused by closures was stopping ambulances responding to other calls. Credit: PA

Patients have been forced to travel further and wait longer for urgent care as pressures on the NHS saw a steep rise in emergency departments closing their doors to people being brought in by ambulance. Concerns about potentially unsafe overcrowding meant that hospital A&E departments temporarily refused to take new arrivals by ambulance on 478 occasions over the three months between December to January. The figure is nearly double the average of 249 temporary closures per winter over the last three years, according to a report by the Nuffield Trust. It warned that delays caused by the closures was stopping ambulance crews responding quickly to other urgent calls.

478 Number of times A&E department closed doors to new admissions in a three-month period

Latest data showed that ambulances reached only 88% of the most serious calls within the target time frame of 19 minutes in January - well below the 95% expected of trusts.

29,000 Number of most serious ambulance calls that did not get a response within 19 minutes

None of the three main ambulance targets for responding to calls have been hit since May 2015.

Experts said closures meant meant many patients had to travel significantly further for care. Credit: PA

Richard Webber, national spokesman for the College of Paramedics,said they were "sympathetic" to hospital trusts' concerns over overcrowding but A&E closures caused "significant" increases in travel times to hospital in many cases.

There is a 'double whammy' in that not only do crews have to drive further away once a divert is implemented - once that's happened, an ambulance crew will then also need to travel further to get back to their own area to respond to the next emergency call. – Richard Webber

The latest report adds to a picture of an NHS struggling with an increasing care burden and largely flat-lining funding - especially over the winter months when admissions grow. Five NHS trusts accounted for more than half of all the 493 ambulance diverts reported this winter, with four in the North of England. The five trusts were: Pennine Acute Hospitals, Northumbria Healthcare, County Durham and Darlington and South Tyneside and Worcestershire Acute Hospitals. Professor John Appleby, Nuffield Trust chief economist and lead author of the report, said the pressure on emergency services was affecting staff. He said: "Managers in the NHS and politicians need to make improving the ambulance service's poor morale and its ability to meet targets an urgent priority".

None of the three main ambulance time targets have been hit since May 2015. Credit: PA