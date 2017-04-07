Race-goers strike a pose for Ladies' Day at Aintree

Video report by ITV News North of England Correspondent Damon Green

It was hard to say whether the jockeys or the spectators were the stars of the show as a polished crowd turned out for Ladies' Day at Aintree. Fifty thousands fans passed through the gates to enjoy a day of thrills on the track - and thrilling fashion in the stands.

'It is important to look great,' said one attendee. Credit: ITV News

Some of the attendees admitted they had been perfecting their outfits for days ahead of one of the social highlights of Liverpool's calendar. "I was up at six in the morning," said one. "I started getting ready on Wednesday," countered another.

Credit: ITV News

The course is gearing up to Grand National day tomorrow, one of the highlights of the racing calendar. Bookmakers said that there's plenty of chance for an upset - or a lucky punt.

Race-goers at Aintree Credit: ITV News

"Outsiders can and very often do win the Grand National, " said bookie David Williams. "So if you're not very happy with what you got in the office sweepstake earlier this week, don't worry too much about it because miracles do happen." For today though, the focus was firmly on looking fabulous in public.

The Grand National takes place from 5.15pm on Saturday. Follow all the latest at ITV Racing.