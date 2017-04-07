Stockholm crash: What we know so far

A lorry has crashed into a department store in Stockholm, killing at least three people and injuring many more.

Sweden's prime minister has said that all evidence suggests the crash which saw a beer truck hit pedestrians on Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district, before crashing into Ahlens department store was "a terror attack".

Swedish beer maker Spendrups said one of its trucks had been carjacked earlier on Friday, the country's media reported.

Police have said no arrests have been made, following an earlier statement by the country's prime minister Stefan Lofven that one person had been arrested in connection with the crash.

A manhunt is underway following the crash and police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following the crash at Ahlens department store.