- ITV Report
-
Stockholm crash: What we know so far
A lorry has crashed into a department store in Stockholm, killing at least three people and injuring many more.
Sweden's prime minister has said that all evidence suggests the crash which saw a beer truck hit pedestrians on Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district, before crashing into Ahlens department store was "a terror attack".
Swedish beer maker Spendrups said one of its trucks had been carjacked earlier on Friday, the country's media reported.
Police have said no arrests have been made, following an earlier statement by the country's prime minister Stefan Lofven that one person had been arrested in connection with the crash.
A manhunt is underway following the crash and police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following the crash at Ahlens department store.
Swedish police released an image of a man they would like to speak to, following the crash which happened shortly before 3pm local time (2pm BST).
A host of world leaders have offered their condolences following the crash.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said "an attack on any of our [the EU] Member States is an attack on us all".
While Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said his thoughts go "out to those that were affected, and to their families".