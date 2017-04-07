- ITV Report
-
Sunday set to be hottest day of the year so far
Sun-seekers can enjoy an early taste of summer this weekend with Sunday expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.
Forecasters say the Easter holidays will kick off with clear skies, sunshine and unusually warm weather throughout most of the country.
The mercury could hit up 23C (73F) in South East England on Sunday, making it the warmest day of 2017 so far.
Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said temperatures would be above average across England and Wales.
The sunny interlude will start to come in on Friday afternoon, and temperatures will rise throughout Saturday, reaching a peak of around 19C (63F), a forecaster added.
The warm weekend will dissolve back to average temperatures on Monday morning, added Mr Dewhurst.
April's agreeable outlook follows the mildest March on record last month, when the month welcoming in the spring recorded its fifth-equal warmest outing since 1910.