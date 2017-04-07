Sunday set to be hottest day of the year so far

Sun-seekers can enjoy an early taste of summer this weekend with Sunday expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Forecasters say the Easter holidays will kick off with clear skies, sunshine and unusually warm weather throughout most of the country.

The mercury could hit up 23C (73F) in South East England on Sunday, making it the warmest day of 2017 so far.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said temperatures would be above average across England and Wales.