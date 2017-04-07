- ITV Report
Twitter challenges US order for anti-Trump user records
Twitter has defied a US government request for the personal details of the users behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump.
The company said the administration's efforts to "unmask" them violates the First Amendment.
It added that its users have a constitutional right to make such "anonymous and pseudonymous political speech."
The @ALT_uscis twitter account describes its users as employees and former employees of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office (USCIS).
In the two months since it was set up, the account has been critical of the Trump administration's immigration policies and "highlighted what the user views as a history of waste and mismanagement within USCIS and DHS (the Department for Homeland Security)," according to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco on Thursday.
The US government has yet to give a reason for wanting to know the identity or identities behind the Twitter account.
Twitter claimed the government cannot compel the company to disclose users' identities without first meeting several tests.
It said the administration must prove that a criminal or civil offence has been committed, that it's not asking for information with the intent of suppressing free speech, and that the interests of the investigation outweigh the First Amendment rights of Twitter and its users.
Federal agencies and other defendants "have not come close" to demonstrating any of this, the lawsuit states.
American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Esha Bhandari said: "We think it's very important for the user's interests to be represented as well.
"The First Amendment requires the government to have a very compelling reason for unmasking someone's identity. That is important or people would be chilled from speaking out, particularly when they are speaking out against the government."
This is not the first time Twitter has filed lawsuits in defence of its and its users' First Amendment rights.
In 2012, the company fought back against a court order compelling it to turn over basic user information and tweets from an Occupy Wall Street protester. The protester later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Two years later, Twitter sued Barack Obama's US administration, who were seeking to publish its full "transparency report" outlining government requests for information.