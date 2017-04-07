Twitter challenges US order for anti-Trump user records

Twitter has defied a US government request for the personal details of the users behind an account opposed to President Donald Trump.

The company said the administration's efforts to "unmask" them violates the First Amendment.

It added that its users have a constitutional right to make such "anonymous and pseudonymous political speech."

The @ALT_uscis twitter account describes its users as employees and former employees of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office (USCIS).

In the two months since it was set up, the account has been critical of the Trump administration's immigration policies and "highlighted what the user views as a history of waste and mismanagement within USCIS and DHS (the Department for Homeland Security)," according to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco on Thursday.

The US government has yet to give a reason for wanting to know the identity or identities behind the Twitter account.

Twitter claimed the government cannot compel the company to disclose users' identities without first meeting several tests.