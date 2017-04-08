Stockholm lorry attack: Are vehicles becoming new terror weapon of choice?

The deadly lorry attack in Stockholm comes just two weeks after a car was used in the Westminster terror attack, and only months after lorries were used in similar attacks in Berlin and Nice.

Sweden's prime minister has said the attack on shoppers at a city centre department store appears to be an act of terror.

As the investigation into the crash begins, a number of similarities between recent terror attacks in Europe have already been identified.

The apparent weapon of choice - a lorry - has emerged as a common feature of terror attacks, designed to maximise the number of people killed and seriously injured.

In the case of the Westminster attack, a 4x4 car was used to similar deadly effect.