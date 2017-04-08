- ITV Report
Stockholm lorry attack: Are vehicles becoming new terror weapon of choice?
The deadly lorry attack in Stockholm comes just two weeks after a car was used in the Westminster terror attack, and only months after lorries were used in similar attacks in Berlin and Nice.
Sweden's prime minister has said the attack on shoppers at a city centre department store appears to be an act of terror.
As the investigation into the crash begins, a number of similarities between recent terror attacks in Europe have already been identified.
The apparent weapon of choice - a lorry - has emerged as a common feature of terror attacks, designed to maximise the number of people killed and seriously injured.
In the case of the Westminster attack, a 4x4 car was used to similar deadly effect.
The location of the Stockholm attack - a busy shopping area in a city - was similar to the Berlin Christmas market attack.
The incident in Westminster in March also targeted somewhere the attacker knew would be busy, while in Nice a Bastille day celebration was selected.
Though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the Stockholm crash, so-called Islamic State has previously called on its supporters to use vehicles to carry out attacks in crowded areas.
On July 14, 2016, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, 31, drove a hired lorry into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the southern French city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring more than 400.
So-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
A dozen people were killed and 48 injured when a lorry was hijacked and driven at speed by Tunisian terrorist Anis Amri into crowds at a Berlin Christmas market.
Days after the attack Amri was shot dead by police while on the run in Milan, and just hours later, so-called Islamic State released a video claiming to show Amri pledging allegiance to the extremist group and vowing to avenge militants killed in coalition air strikes.
The Stockholm attack came just hours after it was announced a fifth victim of the Westminster terror attack had died of her injuries.
Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 31, died in hospital on Thursday when her life support machine was switched off, two weeks after Khalid Masood killed three others and injured dozens.
He had ploughed his hired car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing Pc Keith Palmer to death outside the Houses of Parliament.
Footage from the incident showed Ms Cristea being thrown from the bridge into the River Thames as the car roared across the bridge on the same day her boyfriend was planning to propose to her.