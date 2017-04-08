Care home fire: Two dead and 33 rescued

Two people have died after a fire broke out at a care home in Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said 33 people had also been rescued and taken to a nearby emergency reception centre.

Three of those rescued were taken to hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The blaze broke out at Newgrange care home in Cheshunt at around 5.50am on Saturday morning.

Hertfordshire County Council confirmed the deaths and offered their "deepest condolences" to the families of the deceased.

The council said the "extremely fierce" fire was "well-established in the first floor and roof of the building, which has since collapsed".

The council added they are now working to assess the needs of the residents of the care home, and to provide accommodation for them.