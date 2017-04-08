- ITV Report
-
Care home fire: Two dead and 33 rescued
Two people have died after a fire broke out at a care home in Hertfordshire.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said 33 people had also been rescued and taken to a nearby emergency reception centre.
Three of those rescued were taken to hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.
The blaze broke out at Newgrange care home in Cheshunt at around 5.50am on Saturday morning.
Hertfordshire County Council confirmed the deaths and offered their "deepest condolences" to the families of the deceased.
The council said the "extremely fierce" fire was "well-established in the first floor and roof of the building, which has since collapsed".
The council added they are now working to assess the needs of the residents of the care home, and to provide accommodation for them.
Hoddesdon Fire Station, who were one of the crews who attended the fire, said "the whole roof" had been "well alight".
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue service said 12 pumps had been sent to the care home and that an "excellent effort" had been made by everyone involved in the rescue.
Volunteers from the British Red Cross are providing support to those affected by the fire and are sourcing items such as walking frames to help evacuated residents.