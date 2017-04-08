Chilly tonight under clear skies

After a warm day for many, tonight will be chilly under the clear skies and in places some mist and fog will return.

Through Sunday cloud and rain will slowly spread southeastwards into northern areas of Britain bringing a much cooler changeable feel to the weather. Further south it'll remain largely sunny with a warm southerly breeze, helping temperatures climb into the twenties. In the southeast 24/25C is possible, which would make it the warmest day of the year so far.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: