ETA hands over lists of weapons caches in move towards disarmament

The Basque separatist group ETA has given French authorities a list of eight caches of weapons, ammunition and explosives in a step towards disarmament.

It is thought around 120 firearms and three tons of explosives were surrendered.

Inactive for more than five years, ETA said it would hand over its arms, a historic step following a 43-year violent campaign that claimed 829 lives, mostly in Spain.

French interior minister Matthias Fekl said a police operation was under way on Saturday to find and search the arms caches.

"It's a great step, an unquestionably important day," he said.