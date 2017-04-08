Nicola Adams wins professional debut fight in style

Adams, who became the first female boxer to win an Olympic title at London 2012 before defending her crown at Rio 2016, has talked about her ambition of headlining a show in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old underlined her potential world title credentials with a commanding 40-36 points win at Manchester Arena over Virginia Carcamo.

Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams has won her professional debut fight as 'The Lioness' easily tamed her Argentinian opponent.

She has already announced her second fight for her home city of Leeds next month.

Her professional debut - fight without a head-guard for the first time - saw her display her 'Lioness' tag on her shorts after entering the ring in a bright white gown.

After an even start to the four-round flyweight contest, Adams dominated the second round before delivering her best in the third.