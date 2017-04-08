- ITV Report
Nicola Adams wins professional debut fight in style
Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams has won her professional debut fight as 'The Lioness' easily tamed her Argentinian opponent.
The 34-year-old underlined her potential world title credentials with a commanding 40-36 points win at Manchester Arena over Virginia Carcamo.
Adams, who became the first female boxer to win an Olympic title at London 2012 before defending her crown at Rio 2016, has talked about her ambition of headlining a show in Las Vegas.
She has already announced her second fight for her home city of Leeds next month.
Her professional debut - fight without a head-guard for the first time - saw her display her 'Lioness' tag on her shorts after entering the ring in a bright white gown.
After an even start to the four-round flyweight contest, Adams dominated the second round before delivering her best in the third.
Carcamo recovered to see the fight out but could not trouble Adams before the final bell.
Adams was cheered on at ringside by her partner Marlen Esparza, another Olympian to have recently turned professional.
Adams was released from her contract with GB Boxing's world class performance programme as she signed a pro contract with Frank Warren.
Her career move means she will not be part of the Team GB squad for the build-up to the 2020 Tokyo Games.