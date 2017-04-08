One For Arthur wins Grand National

One For Arthur has won the Grand National at Aintree.

The odds on the horse - ridden by Derek Fox and trained by Lucinda Russell - winning had been 14-1, making him a popular choice for punters.

Fox hailed his win as "unbelievable", adding One For Arthur "jumped so well even though he was a long way back".

Cause Of Causes came second, Saint Are was third, in fourth place was Blaklion, and finishing fifth was Gas Line Boy.

All 40 horses which competed in the steeplechase returned safe, although not all finished.

One For Arthur is the first Grand National winner to be trained in Scotland since 1979.

