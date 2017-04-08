- ITV Report
Passengers facing rail strikes on Grand National day
Rail passengers, including racegoers attending the Grand National, are facing a day of travel disruption with workers at three rail companies on strike.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Merseyrail, Arriva Trains North and Southern have begun a 24-hour walkout amid bitter rows over staffing and driver-only trains.
The strike at Arriva and Merseyrail coincides with the UK's biggest horse race, which sees many of the tens of thousands of racegoers travelling to Aintree by train.
Merseyrail has brought in a team of managers to provide a service before and after the race between Liverpool city centre and Aintree.
There will be fewer or no trains on other parts of the network while rail replacement buses will run on some lines.
The RMT will parade an advertising billboard through Liverpool and Aintree explaining why the union is taking strike action to defend safety-critical guards.
There is little sign of a breakthrough in the disputes spreading across the rail industry.
The Merseyrail and Arriva disputes are over new trains coming into service in 2020 which will be driver-only, while the Southern row is now a year old, with Saturday's strike marking the RMT's 31st day of action.
Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde, managing director Merseyrail, accused the union of trying to "scupper (the) iconic (Grand National) event and create misery for the tens of thousands of people who look forward to it all year".
Arriva Trains north said its services will be "significantly" reduced, with the last trains leaving Liverpool Lime Street between 7.02pm and 8.16pm, though it had added six trains to help racegoers get home.