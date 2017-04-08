Passengers facing rail strikes on Grand National day

Rail passengers, including racegoers attending the Grand National, are facing a day of travel disruption with workers at three rail companies on strike.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Merseyrail, Arriva Trains North and Southern have begun a 24-hour walkout amid bitter rows over staffing and driver-only trains.

The strike at Arriva and Merseyrail coincides with the UK's biggest horse race, which sees many of the tens of thousands of racegoers travelling to Aintree by train.

Merseyrail has brought in a team of managers to provide a service before and after the race between Liverpool city centre and Aintree.