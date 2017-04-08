Police probe after teenage boy shot dead in east London

Police have launched a murder probe after a teenage boy was shot dead in east London.

Officers were called at 22:44hrs on Friday 7 April to reports of shots heard and a teenager found injured on Roebourne Way, in North Woolwich.

They found a boy, believed to be in his mid-teens, with a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next-of-kin are being informed with formal identification and a post-mortem examination set to take place.