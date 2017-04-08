Radio 2 presenter Brian Matthew dies aged 88

He died on Saturday morning, his family said.

On Wednesday the BBC mistakenly reported that Mr Matthew had died - later clarifying that he was "critically ill".

The 88-year-old had been seriously ill.

Former Radio 2 presenter Brian Matthew and Sounds Of The 60s host Brian Matthew has died.

Mr Matthew, who was once dubbed Britain's oldest DJ, stepped down from Sounds Of The 60s after 27 years in February because of ill health.

But he criticised the BBC decision to replace him, describing it as "balderdash" in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

He first appeared on Sounds Of The 60s in 1990, and signed off his last show with Billy Fury's Last Night Was Made For Love, Elvis Presley's Ghetto and The Beatles' She's Leaving Home.