Temperatures on the rise

High pressure will keep the weather settled and sunny this afternoon with temperatures peaking into the high teens low twenties in the best of the unbroken sunshine.

Tonight will be chilly under clear skies and in places some mist and fog will is likely to return. From the northwest cloud and rain will begin to edge towards Scotland and N. Ireland.

Through Sunday rain will slowly spread southeastwards into northern areas of Britain bringing a much cooler feel. In the south it'll remain largely sunny and temperatures are expected to peak at 24C in the southeast, which would make it the warmest day of the year so far.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: