Weather: Fine and warm start to sunny weekend

Any morning fog patches will burn off to leave a largely fine day with prolonged sunshine at the start of a warm April weekend.

It will be cloudier in the far north with some patchy rain but turn warm for many after a chilly start, although cooler near the coast.

Saturday night will be cloudier across north-western areas with some patchy light rain towards dawn.

It will be largely clear elsewhere with some fog patches across England and Wales and chilly under clear skies.