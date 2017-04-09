Boris Johnson looks 'daft' after pulling out of Moscow trip, says Alex Salmond

Boris Johnson looks "daft" and is in "deep political trouble" after pulling out of a meeting with the Russians following a discussion with the United States, Alex Salmond has suggested.

The Foreign Secretary announced on Saturday that he would not be going ahead with the planned visit to Moscow in the wake of the Syrian chemical weapons attack, saying "we deplore Russia's continued defence of the Assad regime".

The SNP's foreign affairs spokesman said the move makes Mr Johnson look like "some sort of mini-me" who cannot be trusted to hold his own talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will go ahead with a planned trip to deliver a "clear and co-ordinated" message to the Kremlin over its support for Bashar Assad's Syrian regime.