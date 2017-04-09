- ITV Report
Chris Bevington named as British man killed in Stockholm lorry attack
The British man who was killed in Friday's lorry attack in Sweden has been named as Chris Bevington.
ITV News understands the 41-year-old had been living and working in Stockholm for 10 years.
Mr Bevington worked as a director with music streaming service Spotify and was based in Stockholm with his family.
In a statement, his father, John Bevington, said: “We are all devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our talented, compassionate and caring son Chris.
"A wonderful husband, son, father, brother and close friend to many. The family requests absolute privacy at this incredibly difficult time to mourn his passing in peace.”
A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “Stockholm Police have confirmed that a British man was killed during the attack in Stockholm. We are supporting his family in Sweden and in the UK.
He added: "Our thoughts are with them and all those affected at this terrible time. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with Sweden as they deal with this tragedy.”
Swedish Police confirmed on Sunday that two Swedes and one Belgian national also died in the attack.
Fifteen others were injured when a hijacked lorry ploughed into pedestrians in central Stockholm on Friday.
A 37-year-old man from Uzbekistan believed to be responsible for carrying out the atrocity was arrested in the city on Friday.
The suspected attacker was known to authorities some years ago but as "a more marginal character".
At a news conference on Sunday, Swedish police revealed he was an asylum seeker who had his application rejected.
They added that he was sympathetic to extremist groups including so-called Islamic State and had been sought by authorities for deportation.
Detectives also said that five more people are being held in connection with Friday's attack and a total of 500 have been questioned.