Chris Bevington named as British man killed in Stockholm lorry attack

The British man who was killed in Friday's lorry attack in Sweden has been named as Chris Bevington.

ITV News understands the 41-year-old had been living and working in Stockholm for 10 years.

Mr Bevington worked as a director with music streaming service Spotify and was based in Stockholm with his family.

In a statement, his father, John Bevington, said: “We are all devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our talented, compassionate and caring son Chris.

"A wonderful husband, son, father, brother and close friend to many. The family requests absolute privacy at this incredibly difficult time to mourn his passing in peace.”