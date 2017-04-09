Care home fire victims identified as 91 and 89-year-old women

A 91 and 89-year-old died in an "extremely fierce" fire at a care home.

Hertfordshire Police said both victims in Saturday's blaze at the Newgrange residential home were women.

Firefighters also rescued 33 people after flames engulfed the upper two floors of the building in Cheshunt.

Three other residents remain in a serious condition in hospital following the fire.

A Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "Two people sadly passed away during the incident.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place but they are believed to be two women, aged 91 and 89."