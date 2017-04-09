- ITV Report
Chinese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton takes first win of the Formula 1 season ahead of Sebastian Vettel
Lewis Hamilton took his first win the Formula 1 season in a thrilling Chinese Grand Prix to draw level with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the top of the drivers' standings.
Vettel, who took the chequered flag at the opening round in Australia, recovered from fifth to finish in second place.
A jubilant Hamilton, who started from pole position, leaped into the air on the podium as he celebrated his 54th career victory.
"It was incredible," enthused Hamilton. "Today was very, very tough for us all.
"A big thank you to this team. This race is so real, it's so exciting for me."
In an overtaking-filled race which started in wet-dry conditions, Dutchman Max Verstappen carved his way through the field to finish third after starting 16th following a disastrous qualifying session.
His Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished one second further back in fourth closely followed by the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen and Hamilton's team-mate Valterri Bottas.