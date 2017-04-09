- ITV Report
-
Cooler on Monday but still some sunshine in places
Cloud and rain sitting across far northwest Scotland and Ireland will move south and east overnight.
The rain fragmenting but behind the system, winds back round to a cooler more northerly direction.
Tomorrow temperatures will be back to around the seasonal average of 9-14C.
Showers at times across northern areas with some brightness at times.
Across the southern half of the UK it will be largely dry with some good sunshine at times.