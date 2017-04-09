Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Cooler on Monday but still some sunshine in places

ITV_National_Weather_Late_9th_Apr Play video

Cloud and rain sitting across far northwest Scotland and Ireland will move south and east overnight.

The rain fragmenting but behind the system, winds back round to a cooler more northerly direction.

Tomorrow temperatures will be back to around the seasonal average of 9-14C.

Showers at times across northern areas with some brightness at times.

Across the southern half of the UK it will be largely dry with some good sunshine at times.