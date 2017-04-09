Donald Trump sends Congress letter explaining Syrian airstrikes

US President Donald Trump has written to both chambers of Congress justifying his decision to launch airstrikes in Syria.

The surprise intervention - on only the 77th day of his presidency - saw US military forces in the Mediterranean Sea strike the Shayrat military airfield in the early hours of Friday morning.

The site was targeted because US intelligence indicated Syrian military forces operating from the airfield were responsible for the deadly chemical weapons attack on civilians in southern Idlib Province on Tuesday.