Fallon blames Russia for 'every civilian death' in Syria chemical attack

Sir Michael Fallon called on Vladimir Putin to 'dismantle Assad's chemical weapons arsenal for good'. Credit: PA

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has said Russia is responsible for "every civilian death" in Bashar Assad's chemical weapons attack on his own people. Writing in the Sunday Times, he said Vladimir Putin's Kremlin was to blame "by proxy" for the attack that killed 87 people, including 20 children, because it was the Syrian president's "principal backer". His comments came after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson pulled out of a visit to Moscow in the wake of the chemical weapons attack, saying "we deplore Russia's continued defence of the Assad regime".

The defence secretary, seen alongside his American counterpart Jim Mattis, reiterated his support for the US airstrikes. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson was due to visit Russia on Monday for talks with counterpart Sergey Lavrov, which would have been the first visit by a UK foreign secretary in more than five years. The defence secretary's newspaper article saw him add his support for a long-term solution to the civil war in which Assad must no longer be president. "Someone who uses barrel bombs and chemicals to kill his own people simply cannot be the future leader of Syria," Sir Michael wrote. The suspected sarin nerve agent strike on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun on Tuesday led to the retaliation airstrikes by US president Donald Trump, which were in soon condemned by Russia.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was 'appalled' by the suspected chemical attack. Credit: ITV News