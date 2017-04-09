- ITV Report
It's official: UK enjoys hottest day of 2017
Britons are enjoying the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office has confirmed.
The mercury had already risen to 22.6C (73F) at Kew Gardens in London by around midday on Sunday and is expected to reach a high of 26C (79F) later in the day.
The East Midlands and western part of East Anglia are likely to experience the best of the sunshine, the Met Office said.
While much of England and Wales is basking in the sunny weather, conditions are cooler for Scotland and Northern Ireland
Temperatures in some parts of the UK are expected to drop by as much as 10 degrees on Monday as temperatures return to normal for this time of year.