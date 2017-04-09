News presenter learns of her husband's death on live TV

An Indian news presenter learned of her husband's death as she delivered a breaking report on live TV.

Supreet Kaur has been praised for her composure as she continued reading the news until the end of the bulletin.

She was reading the morning bulletin for India's IBC24 channel in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday when a reporter called in with a story about a deadly road crash.

Although the reporter did not name the three victims, Mrs Kaur realised her husband Harsad Kawade was among the dead from the details of the story.

Once the broadcast was over, Kaur left the studio and broke down in tears.