Oliviers: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child sweeps up with record nine awards
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has triumphed at the Olivier Awards with a record nine nods including best actor, supporting cast and director.
The stage sequel to JK Rowling's wizard books and films wrote itself into Olivier history as it also took prizes for new show, lighting, sound, costumes and sets.
Cursed Child, which picks up 19 years from where the final Potter novel left off, depicts Harry and his friends as adults and follows the adventures of their offspring at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
The show has been a sell-out since it first hit the Palace Theatre in London in July.
And on Sunday, Jamie Parker, Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni were awarded for their outstanding performances as Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Grainger respectively.
They were named best actor, supporting actor and actress at the Royal Albert Hall.
- Harry Potter sweeps up
The Oliviers, named after the late stage-great Laurence Olivier, celebrate the best in British theatre.
Cursed Child, written by Jack Thorne, was expected to rake in a number of awards after its sell-out performances in the capital.
And indeed Cursed Child cast its spell at the award ceremony as it came away with a record nine awards.
One of those was for John Tiffany, recognised for his work on the stage adaption as he was named best director.
The record success means Cursed Child surpasses both Matilda the Musical and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - both of which had seven wins each - to be the most decorated production in Oliviers history.
- Billie Piper takes best actress
Elsewhere, former Doctor Who star Billie Piper was crowned best actress for Yerma.
Piper won rave reviews for her performance as a woman whose desire for a child has devastating consequences.
Yerma packed out all of its run at the Young Vic theatre near Waterloo.
The 34-year-old broke down in tears as she accepted the award, admitting afterwards that her real passion is for the stage
"Even as a singer being live on stage was my favourite part, but unfortunately that's the bit you get to do least," she said.
Meanwhile, Mark Wigglesworth won the outstanding achievement in opera gong for his work on Don Giovanni and Lulu.
The English National Ballet took the price for outstanding achievement in dance.
List of awards in full:
- Best actor: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
- Best actress: Billie Piper (Yerma)
- Best director: John Tiffany (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
- Best new comedy: Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
- Outstanding award in an affiliate theatre: Rotterdam
- Best lighting design: Neil Austin (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
- Best sound design: Gareth Fry (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
- Best costume design: Katrina Lindsay (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
- Best set design: Christine Jones (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
- Best actor in a supporting role: Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
- Best actress in a supporting role: Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)
- Best new opera: Akhnaten
- Outstanding achievement in opera: Mark Wigglesworth (Don Giovanni and Lulu)
- Best revival: Yerma
- Best new play: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
- Best new dance: Betroffenheit
- Outstanding achievement in dance: English National Ballet
- Best theatre choreographer: Sir Matthew Bourne (The Red Shoes)
- Outstanding achievement in music: School Of Rock The Musical
- Best entertainment & family: The Red Shoes
- Best actor in a supporting role in a musical: Adam J Bernard (Dreamgirls)
- Best actress in a supporting role in a musical: Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat)
- Best musical revival: Jesus Christ Superstar
- Best actor in a musical: Andy Karl (Groundhog Day)
- Best actress in a musical: Amber Riley (Dreamgirls)
- Best new musical: Groundhog Day