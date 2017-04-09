Oliviers: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child sweeps up with record nine awards

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has triumphed at the Olivier Awards with a record nine nods including best actor, supporting cast and director.

The stage sequel to JK Rowling's wizard books and films wrote itself into Olivier history as it also took prizes for new show, lighting, sound, costumes and sets.

Cursed Child, which picks up 19 years from where the final Potter novel left off, depicts Harry and his friends as adults and follows the adventures of their offspring at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The show has been a sell-out since it first hit the Palace Theatre in London in July.

And on Sunday, Jamie Parker, Anthony Boyle and Noma Dumezweni were awarded for their outstanding performances as Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Grainger respectively.

They were named best actor, supporting actor and actress at the Royal Albert Hall.